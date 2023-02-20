DCC president exhorts party workers to gear up for LS poll

Tarn Taran, February 19
The District Congress Committee president (Tarn Taran), Harminder Singh Gill, addressed party workers at the local Congress Bhawan on Sunday.
He exhorted the party workers to be ready for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for the next year. He claimed that the AAP-led Punjab Government has failed to build a good administration.
He also alleged that corruption is prevalent in the state machinery. He condemned the closure of rural health centers already functioning in the district for decades as the staff and the Medical Officers of these health centers have been sent to the Aam Aadmi Clinics.
