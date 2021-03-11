DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 14

Recognising the outstanding services, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the names of several Punjab police cops to be awarded with Police Medal for Meritorious Service. Two of them are Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal and SSP, Vigilance, Varinder Singh. Both are currently posted in Amritsar.

Bhandal has earlier received commendation discs from the DGP, Punjab Police, for his services four times. Bhandal, who remained a national-level basketball player, originally hails from Kapurthala. He remained a member of the Indian Basketball Team from 1990 to 2005. He also remained captain of the team. Owing to his sports capabilities, he was honoured with Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award by the state government in 1997. He was also awarded the Arjuna Award in 2001.

Got Arjuna Award too DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal has earlier received commendation disc four times from Punjab DGP for his services

Bhandal, a national-level basketball player, hails from Kapurthala

He was honoured with Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award in 1997 and Arjuna Award in 2001 Got DGP commendation disc six times SSP, Vigilance, Varinder Singh originally hails from Gurdaspur district

He was a national-level judo and wrestling player

He belonged to a farmer’s family. Earlier, he has been awarded DGP commendation disc six times

He has served in the police department at various posts for the past two decades. His father Gurmit Singh is an ex-serviceman. He has two daughters who are also national-level players.

SSP, Vigilance, Varinder Singh originally hails from Gurdaspur district. He was a national-level judo and wrestling player. He belonged to a farmer’s family. Earlier, he was awarded the DGP commendation disc six times.