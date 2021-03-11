DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

Amritsar, August 14
Recognising the outstanding services, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the names of several Punjab police cops to be awarded with Police Medal for Meritorious Service. Two of them are Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal and SSP, Vigilance, Varinder Singh. Both are currently posted in Amritsar.
Bhandal has earlier received commendation discs from the DGP, Punjab Police, for his services four times. Bhandal, who remained a national-level basketball player, originally hails from Kapurthala. He remained a member of the Indian Basketball Team from 1990 to 2005. He also remained captain of the team. Owing to his sports capabilities, he was honoured with Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award by the state government in 1997. He was also awarded the Arjuna Award in 2001.
Got Arjuna Award too
- DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal has earlier received commendation disc four times from Punjab DGP for his services
- Bhandal, a national-level basketball player, hails from Kapurthala
- He was honoured with Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award in 1997 and Arjuna Award in 2001
Got DGP commendation disc six times
- SSP, Vigilance, Varinder Singh originally hails from Gurdaspur district
- He was a national-level judo and wrestling player
- He belonged to a farmer’s family. Earlier, he has been awarded DGP commendation disc six times
He has served in the police department at various posts for the past two decades. His father Gurmit Singh is an ex-serviceman. He has two daughters who are also national-level players.
SSP, Vigilance, Varinder Singh originally hails from Gurdaspur district. He was a national-level judo and wrestling player. He belonged to a farmer’s family. Earlier, he was awarded the DGP commendation disc six times.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi
Modi also greeted people on the occasion.
Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'
Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...
President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy
'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...
Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K
2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission