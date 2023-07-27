Dead cow lying on Tarn Taran bypass irks commuters

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 26

Commuters and those living near the Tarn Taran bypass near Maulsary palace (at Kakka Kandiala village) are an inconvenienced lot as a dead cow has not been removed for the past six days. The carcass can be seen being mauled by stray dogs. Passersby have to put a cloth on their nose to avoid the odour.

Tarn Taran municipal council Executive Officer (EO) Kiran Mahajan said she was unaware of the matter. Tarsem Singh, Shangara Singh and other residents of the area said they had been witnessing the carcass being mauled by stray dogs for the last six days and no civic body worker came to remove it.

The residents said owing to the negligence on the part of the administration, the stinking odour from the dead cow was constantly pervading the area.

#Tarn Taran