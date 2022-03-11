Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Amritsar: The sweeping victory of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from this border district has forced a deafening silence at the house-cum-offices of stalwarts and rivals Navjot Singh Sidhu, president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, and senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Situated at a private township located on the city outskirts, Sidhu’s sprawling mansion wore a deserted look. An eerie calm prevailed in and around his house. Sidhu in a tweet said: “The voice of the people is the voice of the God......humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab. Congratulations to AAP.” Similarly, there was silence outside the residence of Majithia in posh Green Avenue. The doors were closed. Neither any worker nor any party leader was visible. During the campaigning bete noire Sidhu and Majithia had indulged in acrimonious and spiteful speeches against each other. After handing over his Majitha seat to his wife Ganieve Kaur, Majithia had come to Amritsar North to challenge Sidhu. Earlier, both of them had indulged in heated rancour-filled arguments during Assembly sessions. Eventually, both Sidhu and Majithia ended their winning streak. A greenhorn in politics Jeevanjyot Kaur was the slayer. Yet victory of his wife Ganieve Kaur from Majitha was the solace for the Majithia clan. — Neeraj Bagga

#bikram majithia #navjot sidhu