Debris scattered on roads an open invite to mishaps

Amritsar, December 30
Poor cleanliness at the garbage collection point on the Lawrence Road turns the road slippery which lead to accidents.
The large bin on the main Lawrence Road near Nehru Shopping Complex often overflows with garbage as traders at Nehru Shopping Complex and others dump garbage outside it. Besides, debris is also dumped around it creating slippery conditions which can lead to fatal road accidents here.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The blaze erupted around 02:15 am at the factory in Waluj MI...
BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case
Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in forest are...
Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled
16 flights were cancelled due to fog on Saturday
India brimming with self-confidence, imbued with spirit of self-reliance: PM Modi
Prime Minister also emphasises on physical and mental health
Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year
Closed tourism units resume operations