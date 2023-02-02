Decline in allocation disappoints farmers

Amritsar, February 1
The Union Budget has received sharp reactions from agriculture sector as the budget allocation for the sector has been decreased.
Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, president, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, said, “The Budget allocation for agriculture has been cut by almost six per cent.”
He said it is strange that a sector which provides maximum employment in the country is not a priority sector for the government.
Ajnala said allocation for the agriculture, agriculture research and agricultural education is also shrinking from the last many years.
The farmer leader stated that while the Union Budget has given a ‘step-motherly’ treatment to the agriculture sector and has favoured the corporate.
“The corporate taxes have been left untouched by the union budget at 22 per cent. An increase in corporate taxes could have generated enough resources for all other government schemes,” he said.
Rattan Singh Randhawa of Border Area Sangharsh Committee said, “It is disheartening that the Budget has no provision to implement MSP for crops other than rice and wheat.” He said while the Budget has made allocation for ensuring purchase of wheat and rice, no other crops have been mentioned.
He added that in a major setback to MGNREGA workers, the allocation for the scheme has been reduced by nearly 32 per cent. “This would mean lesser working days and hence wages for the landless and unemployed workers,” he said.
The farmers also stated that no efforts have been made to increase research or irrigation facilities. They added that no special provisions has been made for Punjab, which is primarily an agricultural state, and is facing problems as depleting water table, drug addiction, agricultural debt trap and farmer suicides.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...