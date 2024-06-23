Deen Dayal Upadhyay market in Amritsar cries for urgent repairs, proper maintenance

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, June 22

The deplorable condition of Deen Dayal Upadhyay market, situated just opposite the Hall Gate, belies tall claims — of having ensured proper cleanliness and maintenance in the area — by the authorities concerned.

Despite the fact that the office of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is also situated in the commercial complex, it has never appeared on the priority list of the government or the party to get the complex repaired or at least white-washed. The complex, which also houses a parking lot, is in dire need of repair.

A visit to the market reveals that a majority of the windows are broken. The glasses of many windows are missing and at some places window panes are broken. The paint coating seems to have faded a long time ago and at many places the plaster has come off.

Hygiene seems to be missing in the entire complex, which has several shops and offices. The stairs have not been cleaned for years and stains of beetel spits are clearly visible on them. Many steps have developed cracks and parts of some have damaged. Lack of repairs for years has led dust and other unwanted particles to gather in these gaps.

The market has toilets, which are also in urgent need of repairs. Many sanitarywares are not in proper working condition. Some of them are broken. They need to be replaced. In addition, regular cleanliness is needed as the stench emanating from garbage heaps is unbearable.

