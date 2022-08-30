Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 29

In a major operation conducted in the Mand area of the Sutlej here on Sunday, the district police unearthed a gang involved in illegal sand mining on a large scale. The police arrested four persons while as many managed to escape from the spot.

In a raid at Kalake Uttaar near Sabhra village, a team of officials of the Patti Sadar police station led by Sub-Inspector Kewal Singh not only arrested four persons but also impounded a poclain machine, three sand-filled tractor trolleys and three tippers.

One of the arrested accused, identified as Waryan Singh, is a resident of Kot Budha (Tarn Taran district) and the remaining — Sukhdev Singh, Chamkaur Singh and Kala Singh Kalu — are of Ajnala tehsil in Amritsar district. The whereabouts of those absconding are not known yet.

As a poclain machine and three tippers were used for large-scale mining, police sources said the gang was having links with higher-ups.

Residents of the area informed the police of illegal mining going on a very large scale at night. The Patti Sadar police had registered a case under Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and Section 379 of the IPC.

The accused were on Monday produced in a court, which sent them to two-day police custody.

