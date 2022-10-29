Defamation Case: AAP MP from Delhi appears in court

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 28

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member Parliament (MP) from Delhi Sanjay Singh appeared in the court in a defamation case filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in 2016.

Bikram Singh Majithia didn’t appear in the court on the medical ground. The next hearing would be held on November 25.

The court had asked both parties to appear in the court. However, Majithia didn’t appear.

Majithia filed the case against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and Ashish Khetan in May 2016.

In March 2018, Arvind Kejriwal apologised to Majithia for his statements. Sanjay Singh, however, did not apologise and decided to face the charges.