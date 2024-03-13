Degrees conferred on 1,500 students

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 12

As many as 1,500 students were awarded degrees during the 118th annual convocation of Khalsa College Amritsar (KCA) here today. The students from 49 different streams in graduate and post-graduate classes were bestowed the degrees and many meritorious students were honoured with medals and certificates at an impressive academic function.

In his convocation address, Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) president Satyajit Singh Majithia said there was no short cut to success and only hard work is the key to success in life. He coaxed students to work harder in order to achieve their goals and stressed how the teachers as guides play a significant role in their lives.

“The teachers’ job is not just to teach in the classes but also to encourage the students and boost their morale,” said he, while congratulating the degree holders for their success. He quoted extensively from Gurbani and advised students to set aims in life high and work hard to achieve those aims.

KCGC honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina also motivated the students and advised the degree holders to follow their dreams, take risks, learn from failures and believe in themselves and their vision and achieve big in life.

Principal Mehal Singh read the college progress report, highlighting the achievements in academic, sports and cultural activities. He said the college had been awarded A-plus status by the NAAC and ICAR accreditation to BSc agriculture degree.

While addressing students, he stressed upon the fact that hard work and persistent efforts are necessary to reap fruits of success, besides, highlighting the achievements of the college in academic and placement fronts.

