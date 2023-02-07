Delay in disbursing pension arrears to senior citizen

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 6

The efforts made for seven long years by an elderly woman Surinder Kaur, a resident of Tarn Taran town, to get the arrears of her family pension of her husband from the Punjab National Bank, Tarn Taran branch, have been fruitless.

Surinder Kaur’s husband Raghbir Singh who retired from the Punjab Roadways died on March 2, 2014. He was receiving 90 per cent provisional pension from the department through the bank. After the death of her husband, she was issued PPO (Pension payment order) by the Accountant General, Punjab, and had been getting the family pension since then.

Surinder Kaur (72) who suffered from paralysis and is bed-ridden said here on Monday that she had been corresponding with the bank officials besides meeting them personally to get the arrears of the provisional pension of her husband but had received nothing.

Ajit Singh Fatehchakk, district president, Pensioners and Senior Citizens Welfare Association, flayed the attitude of the bank officials.

Sahil Mehra, senior manager of the bank, said he was not the competent authority to give his version in the case.