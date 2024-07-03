 Delay in release of salary grants for non-government colleges draws flak : The Tribune India

Delay in release of salary grants for non-government colleges draws flak

College teachers during a meeting of the PCCTU in Amritsar on Tuesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, July 2

Calling out the AAP government in Punjab on sidelining the higher education while it publicised the “Sikhiya Kranti” in school education, the district unit of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU) condemned delay in release of salary grants for non-government colleges in the state.

Teachers in these colleges have been hit hard. Earlier, colleges had a student strength of 500 or more. Now, it has dropped from 200 to 300. Moreover, delay in salary grant hits rural-belt colleges harder as their managements do not have funds to pay even their five per cent share of salaries. Dr Karanjit Singh, officiating principal, Baba Buddha Saheb College, Chabal

At a meeting, Dr Gurdas Singh Sekhon, general secretary, PCCTU and a faculty member of DAV College, Hathi Gate, said, “A significant number of non-government college teachers in Punjab have not received their salaries for the past four months due to the delay in disbursement of grants by the DPI, Colleges. Earlier, grants were delayed due to the General Elections. The AAP government came into power because of the teaching fraternity. Despite announcements, salary grants and other aid for teachers are never released on time. Teachers are in deep financial crisis.”

Dr Vinay Sophat, president, PCCTU, who chaired the meeting, condemned the callous attitude of the Punjab Government towards private-aided colleges, which cater to approximately 80 per cent of students. “These colleges play a crucial role in providing quality education across the state. We seek immediate action from the Punjab Government for the release of the pending grant without any further delay. This has had an impact on the quality of teaching in these colleges,” he said.

He said failure to do so would compel the PCCTU to hold protests in Jalandhar coinciding with the upcoming by-elections.

No salary since February

There are 136 non-government aided colleges, which get 95 per cent salary grant from the state government under the grant-in-aid scheme. Since February, teachers in these colleges have received no salary. Decrease in student enrolment due to migration has proved a double whammy for teachers.

“Teachers in these colleges have been hit hard. Earlier, colleges used to have a student strength of 500 or more. Now, it has dropped from 200 to 300. Moreover, delay in salary grant hits rural-belt colleges hard as their managements do not have funds to pay even their five per cent share of salaries,” shared Dr Karanjit Singh, officiating principal and physical education lecturer at Baba Buddha Saheb College, Chabal, Tarn Taran Road.

“Our college has 15 teachers for 350 students. Due to financial crunch, we cannot recruit new teachers,’ Dr Karanjit Singh said.

Probe mismanagement of exams, says PCCTU

Prof Vinay Sophat, PCCTU, president, highlighted the irresponsible attitude of the Central Government towards the recent NEET (UG) scandal and cancellation and deferral of the UGC and the CSIR NET and the NEET (PG) exam, respectively, within a week’s time.

“This systematic governmental failure has jeopardised the future of nearly half a crore meritorious students of our country. This is an unprecedented and unforgivable crime committed by the government-appointed agencies and institutions,” he said.

All India Federation of University and College Teachers Organizations (AIFUCTO) president Prof M Nagarajan, too, urged the government to get the matter investigated under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

