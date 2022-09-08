Delay in services defies purpose of suvidha kendra

One Ramandeep Kaur (32) of Jhander village has been going to the Tarn Taran suvidha kendra regularly for the past four days. She has an 11-month-old daughter and is struggling to get the death certificate of her husband, who died a year ago. She said she requires the document to avail benefits of various government schemes. There are around 300 other applicants who can be seen at the centre for their respective tasks. Though the kendra opens at 9 am, people start coming there as early as 6 am. The authorities start distributing tokens among people at 8 am. One Amarjit Singh of Behla had come to the kendra at 2 am, Resham Singh of Johal Raju Singh at 2.15 am, Manjit Singh of Bagrian at 2.30 am, followed by many others. The number of people present there increases to 300 by 6 am. This is a routine affair at the suvidha kendra. People present there said daily around 600 persons come there, but only 130 were given tokens. Some of the applicants, including Amarajit Singh, Resham Singh and Manjit Singh, said they had been coming to the kendra for over five days and failed to get a token. A number of beneficiaries who visit the kendra to get income, caste, residential certificates etc. for one or the other purpose are facing a lot of inconvenience. The kendra is quite near to the SDM office, but the problem lies unnoticed. In this regard, AAP leader Phoola Singh had demanded that the staff at the suvidha kendra should be increased for better services.

Programme motivates students to work harder

The Guardians of Governance (GOG) has initiated a “Student motivation programme” in the district to encourage the students to work harder. The GOG gives the titles of the “Best student of the month”, “Best turned student” and “Most punctual student” to children of a particular school. A programme was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Kang. An incentive of Rs 500 was given to the “Best Student of the month” and the other two were awarded certificates. These certificates and cash reward is given every month to students of a school to induce a competitive spirit among students to excel in studies. Names of the said students are also displayed on the notice board. Col (Retd) AS Gill, district head of GOG, said Principal Gurdial Singh Gill, the village panchayat and school teachers were also present on the occasion.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)