Delegates get a taste of Punjabi hospitality at Sadda Pind

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 17

The foreign delegates enjoyed a taste of Punjabi hospitality as they had a close look at the rural life of the state in their visit to Sadda Pind. The cultural theme park offered them an intimate experience of Punjabi food, folk art, dance, handicrafts and much more as the delegates were hosted by the administration for a special dinner in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan. A wedding-like atmosphere was created and the guests were treated to popular Punjabi dish — makki di roti and sarson ka saag — accompanied by chatty ki lassi (a curd drink made by churning). The delegates were introduced to terms like sarpanch, paranda and haveli that are typical to a Punjabi rural household.

Some enthusiastic delegates also tried their hands at spinning charkha, weaving carpets, loom and phulkari as they learnt about Punjabi handicrafts and handlooms.

For entertainment, folk dance performances including giddha, bhangra and boliyan were performed in which the delegates participated as well. A special performance of Jangju —- the art of Gatka, a famous martial art form of Punjab, was also done. Delegates from France, Borhene Chakroun, Director of Policy and Lifelong Learning Systems division at UNESCO headquarters and Badr Ali-Al-Hinai, representative of Oman’s Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation took to playing musical instruments and even working on a chakki as they appreciated the cultural exchange, knowing more about Punjab.

“Such experiences are quite helpful in understanding the living conditions, morals, mutual love, brotherhood, hospitality and food of the people of the villages of Punjab, which we now believe are truly rich and there is no other way to beat it,” said Badr Ali-Al-Hinai.