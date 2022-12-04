Delegates smoke on GNDU premises, students protest

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

A group of students, led by the United Sikh Student Organisation at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), protested today on the final day of the 67th Annual Conference of Indian Orthopaedic Association, after some delegates were caught smoking on the varsity premises.

Lapse on part of university management The attendees, which included doctors, were openly smoking while on the premises, despite a strict ban on tobacco here. This happened due to a lapse on part of the GNDU management and the conference organisers. Jagtar Singh, United Sikh Student Organisation

Several students expressed their displeasure over the incident to the organisers of the event.

Taking cognisance of the matter, members of the Jathedar Jagtar Singh Hawara Committee — an independent organisation — also called out the delegates for smoking.

“The attendees, which included doctors, were openly smoking while on the premises, despite a strict ban on tobacco here. This happened due to a lapse on part of the GNDU management and the conference organisers,” rued Jagtar Singh, a member of the United Sikh Student Organisation.

The conference organisers have tendered an apology to the students.

The annual conference of the Indian Orthopaedic Association was held at the varsity from November 28 till December 3.