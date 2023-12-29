Delhi-based foundation for creating awareness on Gurmat education

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 28

Global Middas Foundation (GMF), a charitable organisation based in Delhi, has been doing ‘Panth and Sangat Sewa’ for the last three years based on Sikh values and the ideology of ‘Sarbat Da Bhala’ and ‘Chardi Kala’.

The GMF has undertaken for the last three years many initiatives to propagate the values of Sikhism across Delhi, Punjab and in other parts of the country like Sangat Pangat, Shabad Kirtan Darbar, Gurmat Samagam etc, inviting active participation from children of five years age and above as well as their families.

The Global Middas International Research Institute of Sikh Studies (GMIRISS) supported by GMF, a charitable organisation based in Delhi, has initiated a Gurmat Exam Test Series to create awareness regarding structured Gurmat education.

Inder Preet Singh, founder, GMF, said that even without any support, teachers, children and their families are all working with dedication to impart Gurmat education and promote history and heritage (Virsa).

He also said that in Punjab, there is a lack of structured Gurmat education learning and even with the learning resources available, it is not being taught either in government or private schools. “No books or study material is available, there is no effort to promote and create library and learning infrastructure. Support for teachers who want to impart Gurmat education at the local level is available either at primary or secondary level in government and private schools and Singh Sabha Gurdwaras,” said Inder Preet Singh.

He said that they have shared ground-level feedback with the entire Punjab Cabinet, MLAs, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs, religious organisations like the SGPC, DSGMC, HSGPC and National Commission for Minorities. Appeals to undertake village to village Gurmat ‘prachar and prasar’ campaigns across Punjab have also been made.

