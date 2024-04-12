Delhi-bound plane makes emergency landing at Amritsar airport

Amritsar, April 11
A SpiceJet flight between Dharamsala and New Delhi made an emergency landing at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here on Wednesday.
A routine flight No. SG2940 was scheduled from Dharamsala to New Delhi. The flight departed from Kangra for New Delhi at 3 pm. Not long after passing the mountains, the pilot of the aircraft declared an emergency and diverted the flight to Amritsar.
According to information one of the twin engines of the aircraft failed. A SpiceJet spokesperson said at a flight level of 13,000 feet, the oil pressure of engine No. 2 of the aircraft started fluctuating. Associated (protocol) was carried out and the engine was shutdown at a flight level of 14,000 feet. The aircraft landed safely at the Amritsar airport at 3.30 pm, he said.
