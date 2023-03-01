Delimitation: Draft notification on new boundaries yet to be issued

Tribune News Service

Charnajit Singh Teja

Amritsar, February 28

Even after submitting a report to the Department of Local Bodies regarding the completion of a delimitation survey conducted by the Municipal Corporation, the state government is yet to issue a draft notification regarding the new boundaries.

The MC will call for objections and give seven days for it but a large number of councillors from various political parties and former MLAs have already submitted their objections to the civic body after reading the draft report. Most of the objections are regarding the change of category of wards.

“The councillors submitted their objections to the MC officials, but we are unable to rectify the errors as the government has not issued draft notification of delimitation. The MC will amend the boundaries and number of wards only after the government issues the draft notification. We hope that the notification will be issued this week,” said an MC official.

Mahesh Khanna, a senior Congress leader and former councillor said, “We met with the MC Commissioner last week and asked to rectify the objections. He assured that the draft notification would be issued soon.”

As per the information, the state government will conduct the elections to Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala Municipal Corporations on same day. The delimitation survey has also been delayed in the other cities because of which the election schedule will be impacted.