Delimitation exercise to equalise population of all wards in Amritsar

Amritsar, December 27

The Delimitation Board in its first meeting has asked for uniformity in the number of voters in all the wards. According to the Board, there should be around 13,000 voters in each municipal ward. A meeting of the Board was held in Chandigarh on Monday. Director, Department of Local Government, Punjab headed the meeting. Amritsar Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi submitted the report of the delimitation survey conducted by the Municipal Corporation. However, there is no proposal to increase the number of civic wards.

All the 10 block officers have been deployed in the task of equalising the population of all 85 wards in the city. Along with block officers, officials of the MTP dept and drawing branch staff would work on the assignment. Sandeep Rishi, MC Commissioner

At present, there are a total of 85 wards in the city and the number would remain the same even after delimitation.

In the Board meeting, the population in some wards was found to be between 13,000 to 15,000 while some wards had a population of only 4,000 to 8,000. Upon this, it was decided that the population of all 85 wards of the city should be approximately equalised which means that each ward should have a population of around 13,000.

To equalise the population of 85 wards, the area of large wards would be reduced and attached to the smaller wards.

After this, a final report of the delimitation would be submitted to the Board at the Department of Local Government, Chandigarh. The Board would then reserve the wards for various categories such as women, Scheduled Castes (SCs) and backward classes.