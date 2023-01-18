Delimitation process of Amritsar MC wards nears completion; high-level meeting on January 18

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, January 17

The demarcation for the new boundaries of the Municipal Corporation wards is being conducted on the basis of a delimitation survey in the city.

A high-level meeting of the delimitation board would be held in Chandigarh on January 19. The MC staff deployed for the delimitation process is working to complete the task before the meeting.

A team of the Municipal Corporation on the delimitation duty has prepared a map of the city wards. The number of MC wards would remain 85 but the boundaries and serial numbers would be changed.

Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh recently held a meeting with the officials associated with the delimitation process. Hardeep said all the officers submitted their reports during the meeting. The MC boundaries of wards would be finalised now.

Following that, a delimitation resolution will be passed in a meeting.

The Director of the Local Body Department will hold a meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday (January 19) regarding the delimitation of the city’s wards. The meeting would be attended by Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan, Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, the five MLAs of the city, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, Joint Commissioner MC Hardeep Singh and councillors of the Delimitation board.

Earlier the delimitation of wards was conducted in 2017 and the number of wards had increased from 65 to 85. This time, the number of wards would not be raised. Even though the MC has collected caste-based data to reserve wards for candidates belonging to scheduled castes and other backward classes, but the same areas would remain reserved for different categories.

Last time, the odd number wards were reserved for women candidates as the government had declared 50 per cent of reservation for women in all the categories. This time, the pattern may be changed for the gender-based reservation.

The delimitation board had asked the MC staff in a recent meeting to divide the population of the city in 85 equal segments. The new boundaries should be drawn as per the assembly constituencies.