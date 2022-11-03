Delimitation survey will be completed within week: Amritsar MC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 2

The Municipal Corporation (MC) officials claimed that the delimitation survey of MC wards would be completed within a week.

MC Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh held a meeting with the delimitation staff and asked them to complete the work within a week. The MC has deployed clerical staff to complete the survey.

Earlier, the survey conducted by the MC staff was incomplete and witnessed several errors. The MC Joint Commissioner said he would review the survey every evening and would complete it this week. The MC would send the final report of the survey to the Department of Local Bodies next week.

The current term of the MC General House would end on January 28. As per the rules, the election process of the MC House should be completed before the end of the term. However, it is being expected that elections would get delayed due to delay in completion of the delimitation of wards.

The MC has been working on the delimitation survey for the last four months but it is still incomplete.