Demand accepted, KMSC lifts dharna in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 13

On the demand of agitating members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), the local police registered a case against the accused responsible for allegedly harassing a labourer, Jagtar Singh.

Members of the KMSC staged a day-long dharna over the issue in front of the local police station on Monday. Traffic was also blocked on the local Goindwal Sahib road.

Inspector Gurcharan Singh held a meeting with the leaders of the agitating union and registered a case against the accused. Following this, members of the KMSC lifted the dharna and the traffic was restored.

About three months ago, Jagtar Singh was beaten up and his land measuring one kanal and 16 marlas was grabbed by some influential persons of the same village. Jagtar had been approaching the police to take action against Fateh Singh and others, but to no avail.

Charanjit Singh Safipur, Jarmanjit Singh Bandala, Pargat Singh Gunowal and other leaders of the KMSC addressed the agitators on the occasion. The speakers said though the state government was claiming to bring a change in the working of the state machinery, the police were still adopting corrupt practices and were working on the directions of some political bosses. The leaders said had the police done their duty honestly, such dharnas could have been avoided.

1 booked for harassing labourer

