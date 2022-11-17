Demands not met, farmers block Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 16

Farmers under the banner of Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Sidhupur initiated a permanent blockade at the Bhandari Bridge here in support of their demands on Wednesday.

Initially, farmers blocked the bridge partially and a part of it was left open for the flow of traffic in view of a large number of devotees visiting holy shrines on the day of ‘sangrand’ today. However, the bridge was completely closed during the evening after the administration came there to convince farmer leaders to lift the blockade. The farmer leaders stated that the protest on the bridge would continue till the government fulfils all their promises.

Huge traffic jams were witnessed on city roads due to the protest.

The protest caused a lot of inconvenience to commuters as the bridge is the busiest traffic intersection in the entire city. Connecting the old city with the new city, it is also the main entrance and exit to the city.

The blockade caused traffic jams on nearby roads and people were left stranded. The residents also expressed displeasure about the increase in number of protests in the city which causes inconvenience to public.

Apart from other demands, the farmers have been demanding action against a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) posted in the district alleging anomalies in the release of compensation for the land acquired for the Jammu-Katra National Highway.

The farmer leaders stated that during a meeting with the CM over a month ago, they were assured that all their demands would be accepted within six days. “The next day, in newspapers, the CM was quoted saying that farmers had left happily after the meeting. However, it seems that it was just a ploy to get mileage in the Himachal and Gujarat elections,” said Harpreet Singh Kahlon, a farmer union leader. He said the CM had backstabbed farmers.

The farmers also demanded compensation for crop loss due to hailstorm in the Majitha area and that for not burning crop residue. Another farmer leader Gurjant Singh Kohali said the government seemed to be protecting the SDM accused of corruption as he had been appointed in Ajnala, a constituency represented by Panchayats Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Say will continue protest till govt fulfils promises