Democratic Teachers Front demands reinstatement of suspended schoolteacher

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 20

A large number of teachers from different government schools of the district, under the banner of Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Punjab, handed over a memorandum to Laljit Singh Bhullar, Transport Minister, seeking reinstatement of Junesh Gupta, lecturer, Government Senior Secondary School, Tarn Taran. Harjot Singh Bains, Education Minister, Punjab, and Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi, during their visit to the school a few days back had found the teacher responsible for marking alleged bogus attendance of the students.

The teachers union also presented a memorandum to Satnam Singh Bath, DEO (S), seeking reinstatement.