Democratic Teachers Front demands reinstatement of suspended schoolteacher

Tarn Taran, December 20
A large number of teachers from different government schools of the district, under the banner of Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Punjab, handed over a memorandum to Laljit Singh Bhullar, Transport Minister, seeking reinstatement of Junesh Gupta, lecturer, Government Senior Secondary School, Tarn Taran. Harjot Singh Bains, Education Minister, Punjab, and Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi, during their visit to the school a few days back had found the teacher responsible for marking alleged bogus attendance of the students.
The teachers union also presented a memorandum to Satnam Singh Bath, DEO (S), seeking reinstatement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night
Dense fog prevails for third day in row, Bathinda in Punjab ...
BJP creates ruckus over Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's 'dog' remark
Kharge had credited Congress for Independence, saying ‘not e...
Amid Covid upsurge in China, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls review meet today
Send positive samples for sequencing, states told