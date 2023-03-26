Democratic Teachers’ Front holds protest in Tarn Taran over death of three teachers in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 25

Activists of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) on Saturday held a protest demonstration and burnt an effigy of the state government to express their resentment over the death of three teachers and one more person here on Friday. The road accident took place when they were going to their schools. Nine other teachers received serious injuries in the accident and they were under treatment.

The teachers, hailing from Fazilka district, were headed for different schools in Valtoha of Tarn Taran district when they met with the road accident near Ferozepur.

Partap Singh Thathgarh and Kashmir Singh Chohla, district president and general secretary, respectively, of DTF were among others who addressed on the occasion. The leaders demanded adequate compensation for the victims’ families and free medical treatment to the injured.

Holding the state government responsible for the accident, leaders of the front alleged teachers were ‘forced’ to move to far-off stations though posts of teachers were lying vacant in the their districts.

They demanded the posting of these teachers close to their residence so that they could look after their families.