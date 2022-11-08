Dengue cases begin to decline in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 7

The number of new dengue cases in the district has started to drop as the health department reported only 10 fresh cases in the last two days.

The officials stated that dengue count in the district now stands at 240.

With over 35 per cent cases reported from Baba Bakala sub division alone, the health officials are making efforts to contain the spread of the disease. The health experts stated that persons who had contracted the viral infection must protect themselves from mosquito bite.

“When a mosquito bites an infected person, it becomes a carrier of the virus and when it bites another person, the virus gets transmitted. The whole purpose of using mosquito nets in isolation wards of dengue patients is to protect them from mosquito bites so that the spread of the disease is stopped,” said a health official.

The department stated that inspections to detect dengue larvae and to create awareness among residents are being conducted daily and challans are being issued to violators.

District Epidemiologist Dr Madan Mohan said: “The disease can be easily prevented provided the residents are aware of its causes. We are doing everything to spread awareness among people.” He said instead of using home remedies, the residents should consult a physician in case of a disease.

“People ignore a disease and tend to treat it on their own using home remedies. They only consult a physician when the situation worsens,” he said adding that a patient should consult a medical practitioner at the earliest.