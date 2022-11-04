Dengue spreads its tentacles in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 3

With as many as 207 dengue cases reported from the district so far this season, the Health Department has enhanced awareness in various areas. A maximum of 90 dengue cases had been reported from the Baba Bakala sub-division of the district, said District Epidemiologist Dr Madan Mohan.

207 cases this year so far 90 only from Baba Bakala sub-division

Though the number of cases is less as compared to last year, when the district had reported a total of 1,687 cases, the Health Department has asked residents to take ample precautions. It has also increased inspection to detect dengue larvae.

Madan said till date 2,305 people had been issued challans after dengue larvae were detected at their buildings. The department also organised over 200 awareness events.

“With the temperature having fallen considerably, we believe that dengue virus will become weak in the next one or two weeks. Till then, people should keep their houses clear and not allow water to stagnate in their surroundings,” said the epidemiologist.

Instructing all private hospitals and physicians to report each and every dengue patient to the health authorities, they stated that Mac Eliza test was done for the confirmation of the disease. Health experts stated that the test was available free of cost at government labs.

“The disease is treated symptomatically. A dengue patient must increase the intake of fluids, vitamin C and take proper bed rest,” said Dr Madan.

Residents told to take precautions

Though the number of dengue cases is less as compared to last year, when the district had reported a total of 1,687 cases, the Health Department has asked residents to take ample precautions. It has also increased the inspection for detection of dengue larvae.

Symptoms

The symptoms of dengue include high grade fever above 102°F, headache, pain in eyes, general body pain, vomiting and skin rashes, which must be monitored for seven to 10 days by medical experts.

Dos

Always keep overhead tanks properly covered

Drain out water from coolers and scrub these dry once a week

In case of fever, get your blood examined at the earliest

Take full treatment, if infected

Don’ts