Dengue threat: Isolation ward set up in govt hospital

Amritsar, July 21
Sensing a threat of dengue looming in the city, the Health Department has set up an isolation ward for dengue patients at Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs Memorial Civil hospital here.
Health authorities, however, stated that no positive case of dengue had been reported from the district so far. Officials stated that 119 patients with symptoms of viral infections were screened, but all of them tested negative for dengue.
Health experts have also advised the residents to take ample precautions to avoid mosquito bites, especially during the day.
Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said the residents should wear full-sleeve shirts and trousers while going to parks to avoid mosquito bites. Mosquito repellents should be applied on the exposed body parts, he added.
