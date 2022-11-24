Dental fortnight at Khalsa College, Amritsar: 6K avail benefits

Amritsar, November 23
The district Health Department organised a dental checkup and a dental hygiene awareness camp at Khalsa College here under the ongoing dental fortnight on Tuesday.
District dental officer Dr Jaganjot Kaur said the dental fortnight had started on November 14 and so far, 6,000 patients had been provided free of charge medical services during the series of camps being organised by the department.
She said over 10,000 were expected to benefit from the dental fortnight which would end on November 29.
