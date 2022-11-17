Dental fortnight begins, teams to visit schools

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 16

The district Health Department is observing dental fortnight from November 14 to 29. During this, free dental check up camps and awareness events would be organised.

District Dental Officer Dr Jaganjot Kaur said the department would also provide dentures free of cost to 160 poor patients during the fortnight.

She said they expect over 10,000 people to benefit from the camps organised by the department. Dr Kaur said the medical teams would also visit schools and check dental health of the students.