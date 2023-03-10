Deo village resident killed in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 9

Nishan Singh (28), a resident of Deo village, died on the spot in a road accident on the Tarn Taran-Khadoor Sahib road near Bhullar village on Wednesday when his motor-cycle was hit from the side by a speeding car.

The deceased, a labourer working at the local grain market, was on way back to his village on his motorcycle. He fell down when the car hit him from the side. Nishan Singh received head injuries as a result of which he died on the spot. A team from the Sadar police, Tarn Taran, reached the spot when news of the incident was received.

Nishan Singh had been married just one and half years back and the couple was expecting its first child. The incident has been captured in the CCTV cameras installed at roadside shops.

A case under Section 304-A, 279 of the IPC had been registered by the Sadar Police. The driver of the car escaped from the spot soon after the incident.

In another incident, the body of an elderly person, not identified yet, was cremated by the City Police with the help of Municipal Council, Tarn Taran. The man was identified as Navdeep Singh of Tarn Taran. The body was found on March 4 from the Noodri road and brought to the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, where the doctors declared him dead.

The body was kept at the mortuary of the the Civil Hospital for 72 hours for identification and cremated after no one came to claim it.