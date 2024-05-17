DEO warns candidates against seeking votes in name of religion

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

The District Election Officer (DEO) has announced to take stern action against those candidates who seek votes in the name of religion. District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Wednesday instructed the representatives of the political parties whose candidates are contesting the Lok Sabha elections that strict action will be taken against them if they seek votes taking help of religious symbols or pictures.

Besides, he said as per the model code of conduct, prior approval of content from the MCMC (Media Certification and Monitoring Committee) of visual display is required for all types of advertisements on social media, bulk SMS, voice message, internet, website, e-paper, private radio FM channel in public places. Moreover, it will be mandatory for the candidates to mention the cost of advertisement on social media.

He said the sole responsibility of the content of all types of posters, banners and pamphlets will be the responsibility of the printer and publisher. It will be mandatory to book its expenses. Prior approval of posters, pamphlets, banners and leaflets is not required as per the rules.

In the case of print media, he said it will be necessary to get prior approval for publishing advertisements in newspapers on the day of voting (June 1) and that too, one day before. He said in case of registered national and regional parties, approval should be applied three days before and unregistered parties should apply seven days before for approval to the MCMC cell.

Meanwhile, the District Election Office held a voter awareness campaign for devotees visiting religious places to encourage them to vote.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha