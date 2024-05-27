Amritsar DEO writes to Police Commissioner for registration of FIR against absent polling staff

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 26

District Election Officer (DEO) has written to Police Commissioner (CP) for registration of an FIR against those employees, who remained absent from poll duty.

DEO-cum-Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori today said there were 11 Assembly constituencies that fall in Amritsar and Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seats. He said officials, who remained absent from last two poll training duties, were given a chance for clarification. Those, who remained absent from the third poll rehearsals conducted today, would also face the music.

Thori supervised the third poll rehearsals at polling stations and counting centres of 11 Assembly constituencies.

Thori said counting for Amritsar South constituency would be held at Saroop Rani Government College for Women while for Attari constituency would be held at BBK DAV College here. Counting of votes for Rajasansi constituency would be held at the Government Nursing College for Girls at Medical Enclave; of Majitha constituency at Mai Bhago Government Polytechnic College; and of Amritsar North constituency at Government Institute of Garment Technology located inside Mai Bhago Government Polytechnic College on the Majitha road here.

Similarly, counting of votes casted at polling stations of Amritsar Central constituency would be held at ITI, B block, Ranjit Avenue, for Amritsar West constituency at Government Polytechnic College, Chheharta; and for Amritsar East constituency at Saragarhi Memorial School of Eminence, Mall Mandi.

Counting of votes polled at Ajnala constituency would be held at Government College, Ajnala, while of Jandiala and Baba Bakala constituencies falling under Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat at common room mess, Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious, and basement hall of Sri Mata Ganga Girls Senior Secondary School, Baba Bakala, respectively.

Thori said adequate security arrangements had been made to ferry EVMs from polling stations to strong rooms. He said there were 2,134 polling booths in 11 Assembly constituencies where EVMs had been attached with VVPAT machines.

At least 64 poll staff members remained absent from their duties in Jandiala Assembly segment during the third rehearsals today. Assistant Returning officer Gursimranjit Kaur when supervised the centre found the employees absent. She immediately wrote to the police station concerned for lodging an FIR.

