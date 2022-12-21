District Education Officers to educate students on bad effects of synthetic string

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 20

District level officers of the education department, at a meeting organised here on Tuesday, have decided to make the students aware against the use of synthetic string to save the environment as also lives.

Satnam Singh Bath, District Education Officer (Secondary), presided over the meeting in which Paramjit Singh Gill, Gurbachan Singh Lali, Maninder Singh, Jatinderpal Singh and other officers were present. The officers said that heads of all government and private schools in the district had been instructed to address students in the morning assembly daily on the issue.