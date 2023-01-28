Deputy Speaker unfurls Tricolour in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, January 27
Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, Deputy Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha who was the chief guest at the 74th Republic Day function organised at the Police Ground, unfurled the National Flag and took salute from the contingents of Punjab Police, NCC, Home Guards and school students.
Speaking on the occasion, Rouri highlighted different development schemes of the state government and called the opening of Aam Admi Clinics as a game-changer in the health sector. The function was attended by the school students and people from different villages. Families of freedom fighters were honoured on the occasion. Sewing machines and tricycles were distributed to the needy.
Deputy Commissioner Rishi Pal Singh and SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan were also among those to be honoured by the chief guest.
