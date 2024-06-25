Desecration: Valmiki organisations want arrest of accused

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 24

Valmiki organisations have threatened to block traffic at Bhandari bridge here if the government fails to arrest those accused of desecration at Ram Tirath temple here earlier last week.

Three booked The police had earlier booked three persons - Ravi Kumar, Ram and Charanjit Singh, all residents of Ram Tirath area.

The leaders of the community said that Amritsar rural police had booked three persons for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. They allegedly threw water on the ‘parsad’ being distributed outside Ram Tirath temple here.

Malkeet Singh Gumatala of Valmiki Ekta Manch said that the police have not arrested the accused so far. He said that if the police failed to arrest the accused by June 26, they would announce their future course of action on June 27.

Kush Raj, general manager of the Sri Valmiki Tirath Sthal, in his statement to the police, had stated that the accused had hurt religious sentiments by throwing water on the ‘parsad’.

The police had registered a case under Section 295-A and 34 of IPC against them.

