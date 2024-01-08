Designated stops for auto-rickshaws can prevent frequent traffic snarls, say Amritsar residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 7

Auto-rickshaw drivers wait for passengers at traffic signals while remaining oblivious of the traffic jams they cause at almost every intersection in the city. Residents have demanded that places should be designated for three-wheeler vehicles to pick and drop passengers.

“We can see auto-rickshaws waiting for passengers at traffic signals even as they slow down movement of vehicles. If there are designated spots on roads at some distance from traffic signals for three-wheelers to pick and drop passengers, other vehicles can move without being blocked,” suggested Kuljit Singh, a city resident.

He said the administration should also check auto-rickshaws which were not registered in the city.

With thousands of auto-rickshaws plying on roads every day and most drivers trying to compete with each other to get more passengers on board, they apply brakes anywhere and everywhere without giving warning signals to drivers of other vehicles.

“Nobody objects to drivers trying to earn their livelihood, but there should be some norms which everyone must follow in view of the safety and convenience of all commuters,” said Jaswant Rai, another city resident.

He said the administration must sensitise auto-rickshaw drivers regarding the importance of following traffic rules.

The residents say, “The number of auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws is increasing with each passing day in the city. There must be a check on how many of these vehicles the city actually needs and how many of them can actually ply on city roads without disrupting the traffic.”