Designers, make-up artists showcase talent at fashion show

Amritsar, October 18

FICCI FLO city chapter hosted Gliteratti 4.0 FLO Regal room, a fashion show, where 12 designers and makeup artists from Punjab are given a platform to showcase their talent. The show also saw ace designer Tarun Tahiliani showcasing his festive collection, with actor Manushi Chhiller turning showstopper in a beautifully crafted lehenga. The glamorous event saw fashion industry entrepreneurs from city and region presenting their festive collections and it also gave a platform to city-based plus size model Pranati Bhalla to launch an inclusive collective to support and encourage plus size models.

Praising the women entrepreneurs from city, Manushi Chhiller, said that she always feels delighted to collaborate with women entrepreneurs. “I have come here to support and appreciate women from Amritsar, who have done tremendously in their respective field. My association with Tarun Tahiliani goes back to the time when me and my sister wore his creation for her wedding. He is truly a gifted artist.” Tarun Tahiliani also said that he feels glad that the growth in terms of market for fashion in two-three tier cities has been tremendous for the industry. Founded in 1995, the Tarun Tahiliani’s designs juxtaposes modern sartorial prowess and the intricacies of Indian technique with skill. Manushi Chhillar, brought the Miss World crown back to India after 17 years in 2017, recently made her Hindi film debut with Yash Raj Films’ big budget historical Samrat Prithviraj where she essayed the role of Princess Sanyogita. To felicitate her for her outstanding debut, Manushi was also awarded ‘Best Debut of the Year’ at the event.

Another highlight of the evening was the electric performance by the celebrated Rajasthani folk singer Kutle Khan. Khan, who has performed at multiple global platforms and music festivals. Around 150 women from city were a part of this event. as designers, makeup artists and models who were all FLO members. The theme of the show was the rich culture and tradition of Punjab to bring it to the national fashion platform. The show culminated with a striking feature depicting traditional Punjabi wedding. Shikha Sareen, chairperson, FICCI FLO, Amritsar, said the event showcased the talent of the artists from the city.