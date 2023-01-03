Despite ban, plastic kite thread still in use

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 2

Even as the government has banned the sale and use of plastic kite string, these can be easily found hanging on trees, electricity poles and even lying on roads, which signifies these are still widely in use.

The thread was banned for sale and use by the government after severe cut injuries to humans and birds due to it were reported. The injuries in some cases were life threatening. With the kite-flying festival Lohri merely two weeks from now, the residents have already started indulging in the sport.

As winter break is on in schools, children can be spotted running after loose kites in different areas of the city. The residents said plastic thread called ‘gattu’ can be procured from most of the markets in the city.

The residents said there was a need to sensitise children and their parents regarding the harms of plastic thread. They said persons selling or manufacturing the thread should be punished as per law. Sources said plastic thread rolls could be procured for Rs 200 to Rs 500 depending on the size and quality of the thread.

The plastic thread has become so popular in the city that it has pushed the traditional ‘dorr’ makers out of business. It does not break easily, which is the reason it has become popular among kite flyers.

However, its quality of elasticity has become lethal for commuters especially those driving two-wheelers and even birds as it does not break easily and leaves deep cut injuries after coming in contact with the flesh. Numerous accidents, many of which were life threatening, have occurred in recent years which forced the government to impose the ban. However, lack of will to enforce the ban order strictly is resulting in its use even now.