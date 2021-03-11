Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 29

At a time when the city police are said to be on high alert and have set up nakas at the entry and exit points of the holy city, snatchers continue to target people at their will.

A tourist, identified as Meenakshi Kumari, from Gujarat sustained serious injuries, when snatchers pulled her out of an auto-rickshaw on Fatehgarh Churian road bypass flyover, while she was on her way to Amritsar airport on Saturday. As per the information, she is fighting for her life at a private hospital’s ICU.

The incident has not only brought a bad name to the holy city, but also glaringly highlighted the failure of the police in nailing the perpetrators.

Victim’s husband Ashish Jha, a resident of Gandhinagar, Ahmadabad, told that he came to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on Friday with his wife and two daughters. They were putting up at a hotel on Verka Bypass road. He said on Saturday, they had a return flight. They hired an auto-rickshaw for the airport from the hotel around 11 am on Saturday. He said as they reached the Fatehgarh Churian flyover, two bike-borne persons came from behind. He said Meenakshi was looking at her mobile phone and also had a purse in her hand. He said the bikers came near the auto-rickshaw and tried to snatch the mobile.

He said she was holding her phone tightly. The pillion rider then caught her from the wrist and pulled her out of the auto-rickshaw. She suffered serious head injury and fell unconscious besides suffering injuries on other parts of the body. The accused snatched her mobile and purse and fled. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she was under treatment.

Palwinder Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said CCTV cameras were being scanned to get clues about the snatchers. They would be arrested soon. The police have registered an attempt to murder case and robbery against the unidentified suspects for now.

Meanwhile, an unidentified person snatched the gold chain of a woman at the Lawrence Road area here on Saturday. Jatinderpal Singh, a resident of Ranjitpura, near Khalsa College, told the police that they went for shopping at the Lawrence Road and were loading the stuff in the car, when a scooter-borne person came and snatched the gold chain of his wife and fled away. The police have registered a case.

Similarly, six unidentified persons attacked Navjit Singh of Sant Nagar area in Verka, when he was returning home from duty. He said he was on bike and turned towards the road leading to his home from near Fortis Hospital, when six persons on two bikes came near him and tried to intercept him. He said he got afraid and ran towards the hospital gate leaving the motorcycle behind. The accused threw bricks at him, but he had a narrow escape. He said later, the accused fled with his bike.

Four held with stolen phones, weapon, bike

Acting on a tip-off, Civil Lines police have nabbed four persons and seized four mobile phones, a sharp weapon and a motorcycle from them. Those arrested have been identified as Manvir Bawa, Vishal Mehra, alias Bhoot, Harsh Kumar, alias Tatto, of Guru Nanakpura and Deepak Singh of Kot Khalsa locality.

Woman robbed of her ornaments in Tarn Taran after being tied to ropes

Tarn Taran: An old woman was robbed of her gold ornaments in Chhola Sahib village on Saturday, after the miscreants tied her with ropes. Sukhraj Kaur was alone at her home when some robbers trespassed her house and tied her with ropes and beat her brutally. The robbers had threatened to eliminate her in case she raised an alarm. She fell unconscious and after she gained consciousness, she called her neighbours for help, but the robbers had left by then. One of the robbers broke the almirah’s lock and took out gold ornaments weighing 2.5 gm. Ram Singh husband and other members of the family were not home at the time of the incident. A case under Section 392 of the IPC was registered in this regard. OC