Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

A tourist from Gujarat landed in ICU after robbers tried snatching her mobile & purse from a moving auto

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

The four vehicle lifters with stolen bikes in the Amritsar police custody on Sunday.

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 29

At a time when the city police are said to be on high alert and have set up nakas at the entry and exit points of the holy city, snatchers continue to target people at their will.

A tourist, identified as Meenakshi Kumari, from Gujarat sustained serious injuries, when snatchers pulled her out of an auto-rickshaw on Fatehgarh Churian road bypass flyover, while she was on her way to Amritsar airport on Saturday. As per the information, she is fighting for her life at a private hospital’s ICU.

The incident has not only brought a bad name to the holy city, but also glaringly highlighted the failure of the police in nailing the perpetrators.

Victim’s husband Ashish Jha, a resident of Gandhinagar, Ahmadabad, told that he came to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on Friday with his wife and two daughters. They were putting up at a hotel on Verka Bypass road. He said on Saturday, they had a return flight. They hired an auto-rickshaw for the airport from the hotel around 11 am on Saturday. He said as they reached the Fatehgarh Churian flyover, two bike-borne persons came from behind. He said Meenakshi was looking at her mobile phone and also had a purse in her hand. He said the bikers came near the auto-rickshaw and tried to snatch the mobile.

He said she was holding her phone tightly. The pillion rider then caught her from the wrist and pulled her out of the auto-rickshaw. She suffered serious head injury and fell unconscious besides suffering injuries on other parts of the body. The accused snatched her mobile and purse and fled. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she was under treatment.

Palwinder Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said CCTV cameras were being scanned to get clues about the snatchers. They would be arrested soon. The police have registered an attempt to murder case and robbery against the unidentified suspects for now.

Meanwhile, an unidentified person snatched the gold chain of a woman at the Lawrence Road area here on Saturday. Jatinderpal Singh, a resident of Ranjitpura, near Khalsa College, told the police that they went for shopping at the Lawrence Road and were loading the stuff in the car, when a scooter-borne person came and snatched the gold chain of his wife and fled away. The police have registered a case.

Similarly, six unidentified persons attacked Navjit Singh of Sant Nagar area in Verka, when he was returning home from duty. He said he was on bike and turned towards the road leading to his home from near Fortis Hospital, when six persons on two bikes came near him and tried to intercept him. He said he got afraid and ran towards the hospital gate leaving the motorcycle behind. The accused threw bricks at him, but he had a narrow escape. He said later, the accused fled with his bike.

Four held with stolen phones, weapon, bike

Acting on a tip-off, Civil Lines police have nabbed four persons and seized four mobile phones, a sharp weapon and a motorcycle from them. Those arrested have been identified as Manvir Bawa, Vishal Mehra, alias Bhoot, Harsh Kumar, alias Tatto, of Guru Nanakpura and Deepak Singh of Kot Khalsa locality.

Woman robbed of her ornaments in Tarn Taran after being tied to ropes

Tarn Taran: An old woman was robbed of her gold ornaments in Chhola Sahib village on Saturday, after the miscreants tied her with ropes. Sukhraj Kaur was alone at her home when some robbers trespassed her house and tied her with ropes and beat her brutally. The robbers had threatened to eliminate her in case she raised an alarm. She fell unconscious and after she gained consciousness, she called her neighbours for help, but the robbers had left by then. One of the robbers broke the almirah’s lock and took out gold ornaments weighing 2.5 gm. Ram Singh husband and other members of the family were not home at the time of the incident. A case under Section 392 of the IPC was registered in this regard. OC

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village a day after security cover curtailed

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aide Goldy Brar claims responsibility

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala had 2 security personnel, private bulletproof vehicle; he travelled without them: Punjab DGP Bhawra

4
Trending

Songs say story: Moosewala had an inkling

5
Punjab

Police suspect involvement of gangsters in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

6
Pollywood

From singing gangster rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

7
Nation

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked in Mumbai for hurting religious sentiments

8
Punjab

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

9
Diaspora

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP

10
Punjab

'Lost a talented artiste with mass connect': Netizens react with disbelief on Sidhu Moosewala's death

Don't Miss

View All
Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

India’s first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari
Punjab

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base
Pollywood

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base

Mansa: Musa village in mourning
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa in mourning

From singing gangter rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies
Pollywood

From singing gangster rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

Sidhu Moosewala injured in firing incident at Mansa village
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village a day after security cover curtailed

After being fed up of traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend’s car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable
Trending

After being fed up with traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend's car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable

Top News

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

Eight men armed with assault rifles attack singer; Waylaid n...

Nepal Army locates site where plane with 22 onboard crashed

Nepal Army locates site where plane with 22 onboard crashed

Canada-based gangster behind Moosewala’s killing, says DGP

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP

Different weapons used in incident | SIT set up to probe mur...

Security of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala pruned despite IB report

Security of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala pruned despite IB report

But Punjab DGP defends it

Sidhu Moosewala's death date and his songs 295 and The Last Ride, fans find uncanny coincidence between them

Sidhu Moosewala death date and his songs '295' and 'The Last Ride', fans still trying to wrap their heads around uncanny coincidence

Cities

View All

Punjab AAP MLA gets online threat

Punjab AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur gets online threat

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Amritsar: Markets managed by government call for ramping up fire-safety infrastructure

Securing the border youth with skills their aim

Power theft row: Deras solve issue amicably, pay fine

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Realtor, forest officials trade charges over illegal farmhouses in Chandigarh's periphery

Cops announce reward for info on attack on former Additional Commissioner (IT) in Panchkula

Chandigarh: Retired Brigadier loses Rs 5.23 lakh to online fraud

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

Amid multiple claims, stringent pension rules for MPs, kin

Amid multiple claims, stringent pension rules for MPs, kin

Judge's wife found hanging at brother's flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Man uses Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana’s photo to threaten advocate on WhatsApp; FIR registered

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

DC orders FIRs against 99 colonisers

DC orders FIRs against 99 colonisers

600 cops swoop down on 'drug haven' near Phillaur

Diarrhoea outbreak: 22-year-old dies, many taken ill in Garhshankar

Two snatchers held, 3 mobiles recovered

Thieves target house of retired bank employee

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Private colony developed on common land in Giaspura

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Woman beats mother-in-law to death at Falaund village

Project to make Ludhiana rabies-free fails to take off

Ludhiana: Bathinda woman booked on extortion charges

SC finds doctor guilty of negligence, tells him to pay ~25L to deceased’s kin

SC finds doctor guilty of negligence, tells him to pay Rs 25L to deceased's kin

Work on recharging village ponds begins

All traffic signals to be replaced in Patiala by June-end: Civic body