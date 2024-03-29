 Despite order, most govt, private offices fail to introduce signboards in Punjabi : The Tribune India

  Amritsar
  Despite order, most govt, private offices fail to introduce signboards in Punjabi

Despite order, most govt, private offices fail to introduce signboards in Punjabi

Despite order, most govt, private offices fail to introduce signboards in Punjabi

Most government and private offices still have not installed signboards in Punjabi.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 28

Even as the state government earlier in November 2022 had instructed all establishments — government as well as private — to use Punjabi as the language for writing their display boards and signboards, the order has not been followed.

A majority of the display boards of the government, semi government offices, private commercial establishments as shops, educational institutions as schools and colleges have not complied with the government orders.

It was difficult to persuade private commercial establishments to use Punjabi on their display boards, but even government institutions have, so far, failed to change their boards.

The Punjab Chief Minister had announced on November 19, 2022, that all boards and name plates in Punjabi would be given prominence over other languages. In line with the orders, the government had even amended the Punjab State Shops and Commercial Establishments Act so that private businesses could be made to comply with the instructions.

As per the amendment, the failure of the establishments to comply with the orders would warrant a monetary fine of Rs 1,000 during the first inspection. In case the owner failed to comply with the orders even after the first inspection, the amendment has a provision to increase the penalty of up to Rs 2,000 during the second inspection.

“The government has so far failed to convince its own officials as can be seen from the boards of the government departments. It seems that the statements made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were for media coverage only,” said Joginder Singh, a retired teacher. He said everyone can learn as many languages as he desires but the native language should be given preference in government offices as well as commercial establishments.

Even though the government had amended the laws to enable it to impose fine if any establishment fails to comply with the orders, it has not taken any such action so far. Residents demanded that the government should frame new rules only when it is also serious to implement them.

