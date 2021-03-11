Despite 'tight security', snatchers striking at will

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 4

Despite ‘tight security’ arrangements in the holy city, snatchers are striking at will without any fear of law-enforcing agencies.

On Saturday, the Sultanwind police arrested four persons who robbed a person at the Chattiwind flyover four days ago. They had thrashed the victim, identified as Gurkirat Singh, who works as a receptionist at a guest house before robbing him of his mobile and purse containing cash.

Those arrested were identified as Sahilpreet Singh, alias Sohi, of Wadhawa Singh Colony; Nikhil, alias Bhollu, of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar; Harpreet Singh, alias Amit Juddo, of Kot Khalsa; and Parasdeep Singh of Vadda Haripura area.

The police have recovered a .32 pistol, three live bullets and a mobile phone from them. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation.

Gurkirat told the police that he was returning home after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Tahla Sahib on Tarn Taran Road with his friends Jaspreet Singh and Hardeep Singh late on May 31 evening. As they reached near the flyover, three unidentified persons came on a bike and intercepted them. He said he saw three persons who took out a pistol and pointed at them. He said both his friends sped from the spot on bike, while he ran in the opposite direction. He said the accused chased him and thrashed him with the pistol butt. He said they snatched his phone, purse containing Rs 3,600 and other documents. He said as the accused saw a passerby coming, they fled after firing in the air. The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2), 323, 326 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act against them.