Despondent residents of city

The residents of Muradpur and Gokalpur localities in Tarn Taran have lost all hope that their long-standing problems caused by the stagnant sewerage water flooding their streets will be solved. These localities consist of Wards 8, 9, 10 and 11 of the Tarn Taran municipal council, and 30 per cent of the town’s population resides here. These areas are called the slum areas of the town. During the installation of the sewerage system 32 years ago, a defect in the gradient occurred. Instead of water outflow sloping downward towards the city, it is directed on the opposite direction. This defect caused the civic body to delay taking over the responsibility from the Water Supply and Sewerage Department for several years. Eventually, despite the defects, the municipal council assumed control of the system. However, for the past 28 years, the residents have been dealing with the improper discharge of sewerage water. The residents of the area again expressed their concerns and said the streets of the Muradpur and Gokalpur localities — including Tanki Wali Gali, Pandori Gola Wali Gali, Kunbh Karam Wali Gali, Mohalla Bhatha — were constantly inundated with sewerage water, due to which they are forced to live with a foul smell round the clock. The residents claimed that they were forced to consume potable water contaminated with sewerage. They further revealed that about eight years ago, an unusually high number among them were diagnosed with hepatitis during medical check-ups. Three months ago, the residents staged a day-long protest in front of the municipal council office to draw attention to their civic problems. They were assured by the administration that their problems would be resolved soon, but the situation remains unchanged. The Deputy Commissioner visited the localities and, appalled by the conditions, immediately summoned the officials of the civic body. He instructed them to address the problems faced by the residents. However, despite such interventions, the conditions have only worsened, leaving the residents in a state of despair. They expressed their disappointment with the promises made by the local MLAs and MPs over the past few decades, as not a single meaningful step has been taken to resolve their problems. As a result, they have lost all hope of an end to their problems. They said even their relatives and friends are hesitant to visit them due to the terrible circumstances they live in.

Legacy of Dr AP Das lives on

A foundation stone in St Thomas Church, Tarn Taran, holds significant historical value. On November 25, 1962, the stone was laid in memory of Dr AP Das, who served as the honorary pastor and honorary superintendent of Leprosy Hospital and Home in Tarn Taran. The records of the church and the inscription on the stone indicate that Dr Das dedicated 52 years of his life to serving the community in Tarn Taran until death on January 26, 1961. His selfless service earned him immense respect from all sections of society. Under the guidance of Dr Das, the St Thomas Church played a crucial role in community service. It currently operates St Mary’s School, St Mary Hospital, and a home and hospital specifically for leprosy patients, providing services that benefit people from all walks of life. The church’s extensive records, dating back to 1889, document numerous historic incidents, further enriching its significance. Even today, devotees regularly offer prayers at the church. The church remains a symbol of faith, compassion, and community service, carrying forward the legacy of Dr AP Das.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

