Deteriorating law and order hampers investment: PPBM

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, NOVEMBER 13

Members of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) said the pace of setting up new factories slowed down in the holy city because of poor law and order. A similar situation was at the state level and investors were shying away from investing in the state.

These views were expressed by the members during a meeting of the PPBM held here last night. Concerns over deteriorating law and order were flagged during the meet. Members demanded immediate and concrete steps from the government. Sandeep Khosla, president, Focal Point Industrial Association, said the pace of setting up new factories here slowed down because of poor law and order. He said crimes like snatching and theft had been on the rise. This had created an unsafe atmosphere because of which investors were holding back their investments.

Business leader Deepak Rai Mehra said an atmosphere of fear prevailed in the state. Traders from other states were hesitant to visit here. Moti Bhatia said tourists were cross checking about the law and order before booking tickets for the city.

Sameer Jain said the state had already suffered on account of two wars and prolonged terrorism. Urging the Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, to take immediate corrective measures he said business community understood that terrorism had no religion and caste.

Piara Lal Seth, president, PPBM said a meeting of entrepreneurs was in offing with the CM and they would put forth the demands of the traders before the CM.