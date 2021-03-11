Deteriorating law & order situation a cause for concern

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 30

A day after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the artiste fraternity in the city is still in shock as to how things went. While reactions have been pouring in from Bollywood, music industry and even international artistes like Drake paying tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, city artistes from theatre and music industry share that the tragic incident might have set a dangerous precedent — one hard to ignore.

Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, and many others expressed their shock and grief on his demise. City-based filmmaker Navtej Sandhu, too, called Sidhu's death 'extremely disgraceful and tragic', as he prayed for his family. Anita Devgan, who is a prominent Punjabi actor from Amrisar, also expressed disbelief over Sidhu's unfortunate demise. Sharing her reaction on her Instagram account, she called the incident as unfortunate and demanded that the gundagardi be stopped at all costs

Arvinder Chamak, an actor and poet, who is currently in Lahore, shared that the murder of Sidhu shows an attempt to disturb harmony in the state. “While it’s tragic, one cannot help but think if it’s an attempt to create a situation in Punjab where freedom of expression is merely a print on paper.

Arvinder Chamak, actor and poet The murder shows an attempt to disturb harmony in the state. While it's tragic, one cannot help but think if it's an attempt to create a situation in Punjab where freedom of expression is merely a print on paper. Sidhu Moosewala was a young and talented artiste and his death will be a tremendous loss to the industry, but weapon like AN 94 that might have been used are not easily licenced or accessed. There might be more to his killing than just gang war.

Sidhu Moosewala was a young and talented artiste and his death will be a tremendous loss to the industry, but weapon mentioned like AN 94 that might have been used in his killing are not easily licenced or accessed.

There might be more to his killing than just gang war. Nonetheless, I pray for his family, who have lost a young son to such brutality.”

Members of the Punjabi entertainment industry express shock, resentment over the murder of Sidhu Moosewala

Kewal Dhaliwal, eminent theatre person, also said the incident would have dangerous repercussions, if not assessed quickly. “Many might feel that Sidhu was a controversial artiste usually associated with glorifying gun culture. Whatever his body of work, he was talented and a celebrated artiste. To happen this to a kalakaar by gangsters sets a dangerous precedent, where no one will be safe. Punjab’s youth has already been suffering, but to lose young talent like that is distressing,” he said.

Kewal Dhaliwal, eminent theatre person The incident will have dangerous repercussions, if not assessed quickly. Many might feel that Sidhu was a controversial artiste usually associated with glorifying gun culture. Whatever his body of work, he was talented and a celebrated artiste. To happen this to a kalakaar by gangsters sets a dangerous precedent, where no one will be safe. Punjab's youth has already been suffering, but to lose young talent like that is distressing.

Eminent artistes from Amritsar including Ranjit Bawa and Amrinder Gill paid tributes to Sidhu on their social media accounts. Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, and many others expressed their shock and grief on his demise. City-based filmmaker Navtej Sandhu, too, called Sidhu’s death ‘extremely disgraceful and tragic’, as he prayed for his family. Anita Devgan, who is a prominent Punjabi actor from Amrisar, also expressed disbelief over Sidhu’s unfortunate demise. Sharing her reaction on her Instagram account, she called the incident as unfortunate and demanded that the gundagardi be stopped at all costs.