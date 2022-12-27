Development projects in 2 villages inaugurated

Amritsar, December 26
The state government is committed to ensuring the overall development of rural areas. This was stated by PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh while inaugurating completed projects at Kohatwind Hindua and Dhardeo villages near here on Monday. On the occasion, the minister also laid the foundation stone of several projects at Dhardeo in Baba Bakala tehsil.
He said a water pond at a cost of Rs 38.64 lakh, sewerage lines at a cost of Rs 5 lakh, interlocking of streets (Rs 15) lakh and cremation grounds (Rs 3 lakh) would be developed in Dhardeo village.
The minister said no comprise on the quality of the works being executed in the state would be made. He also asked the agencies concerned to complete all the projects in a time-bound manner.
