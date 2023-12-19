Development works on roads put commuters’ lives at risk

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 18

When it comes to ensuring safety of the general public while executing development works, it is of least concern for the authorities concerned as is evident from a rusted iron pole and a few bricks kept in middle of the road at the entrance of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor near Celebration Mall where new speed-breakers are being constructed.

At another point on the BRTS corridor near the Government Dental College where similar construction activity is going on, almost same ‘safety measures’ have been taken to warn commuters about the dug up area on the road.

At Celebration Mall Chowk, a pole kept to block the passage of the BRTS corridor protrudes towards the main road. In the prevalent foggy weather conditions when visibility is quite low, especially during the night, such a makeshift warning sign would surely end up causing an accident instead of avoiding it.

Residents say proper safety measures should be taken while executing any work on roads. “Some glow signs must be installed to warn commuters of the condition of the road ahead or any obstructions they might come across,” said Satnam Singh, a local resident.

The entrance of the BRTS corridor near Celebration Mall and another point near the Government Dental College where development works are underway lie on the Batala road which is used by people from Gurdaspur, Pathankot and even Jammu travelling to the holy city.

The commuters do not encounter such obstructions when they are coming to the city in the morning. Such obstacles surely pose a threat to commuters’ safety when they are returning back to their homes in the night.