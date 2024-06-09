Development works to begin soon as poll code lapses: Amritsar MC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 8

Key roads to the Golden Temple are in a dilapidated condition. With the Model Code of Conduct lapsed, residents now expect these roads will be recarpeted. The MC said the process of e-tendering for around five development projects will begin soon. Along with this, tenders will be issued for numerous roads. The MC’s parking lots have not been e-tendered for a long time; now, the MC will be able to float e-tenders for these parking stands.

The civic body has already issued tenders asmounting to Rs 50 crore for recarpeting of four roads leading to the Darbar Sahib. The corporation had opened these tenders before the imposition of the poll code and four major firms had filed the bid. These tenders were not processed due to the Model Code of Conduct. Now that it has lapsed, after getting approval for the renovation of these roads, the financial bid of tender will be opened. The corporation is also planning to beautify these roads under the Smart City programme.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, the MC had already issued e-tenders for the installation of sewerage lines, water supply lines, and laying down of roads in all the wards of the East Assembly constituency. The MC has already opened the technical and financial bids for this tender. After completing the tendering process, these development works will be commenced without any further delay, said an MC official.

To prepare for the monsoon, tenders for upgrading the sewerage system, setting up of Sewerage Treatment Plants and desilting of sewerage lines will also be floated. Tenders will also be floated for other development works in the five Assembly constituencies of the city and the MLAs have started filing lists of required works in their segments.

