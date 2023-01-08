Development works will be expedited: MLA

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 7

Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal assured residents that development works in the town would be expedited. The MLA addressed a meeting of party volunteers of Ward No. 5 on Saturday.

He said construction of a railway overbridge on Jandiala Road had started and decision to equip parks with required infrastructure for tiny tots and youngsters was under consideration. Dr Sohal, while taking about bad condition of roads, said the repair work would be started soon. He also said a library would be set up at the old grain market.

Expressing his views on deteriorating traffic problem in the town, Dr Sohal said steps would be taken to check the problem. The poor condition of drains, streets and street lights in the ward was brought to the notice of the MLA by AAP ward president Jatinderpal Singh.

Most of the street lights in the town were non-functional and street lights on the road to the Darbar Sahib were also defunct.