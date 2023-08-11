DGP reviews law & order situation in five districts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 10

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav today held a meeting with senior police officials of the five districts to review preparations for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

He visited all police ranges, including Amritsar, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Bathinda, to review the law and order situation.

During the meeting, the DGP shared alerts and intelligence inputs and asked officials to ensure fool-proof security arrangements during the Independence Day celebrations.

On the occasion, he also honoured police personnel to motivate them to perform their duties more diligently. Those awarded with commendation discs and appreciation letters include DCPs Parminder Singh Bhandal and Vatsala Gupta; ADCPs Abhimanyu Rana, Dr Mehtab Singh, Prabhjot Singh Virk, HS Dhaliwal and Parwinder Kaur; ACPs Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, Surinder Singh, Rajesh Kakkarm Sukhpal Singh and Jasveer Singh; Inspectors Amandeep Singh, Shivdarshan Singh, Paramjit Singh and others.

